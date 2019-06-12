Sharon Daun, 77



Sharon Wanda Daun, 77, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Gables of Blackfoot. She was under the care of her family and Solace Hospice.

Sharon was born February 21, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho the daughter of James Vernal Leavitt and Wanda Veretta Scott Leavitt.

She has lived in Blackfoot her entire life.

Sharon was raised in and attended school in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1960.

On February 6, 1960, she married Robert Arthur Daun in Blackfoot, Idaho. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2008.

Sharon organized and belonged to the Jr. Posse Riding Club of Blackfoot. She was the secretary for a bowling league in Blackfoot.

She worked for Idaho Potato Packers for many years before retiring.

She enjoyed fishing, gardening, bowling, quilting, and most of all her miniature schnauzer dogs. She volunteered to read at the schools and donated quilts and made baskets for the Elizabeth's Baskets project through the Piecemaker Quilt Club of Blackfoot for newborns at the hospital.

Sharon is survived by her two sons, Robert Tod Daun of Blackfoot and Tracey (Marci) Daun of Pocatello; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert and brother, Boyd.

Funeral services will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave.

Sharon's family with gather to meet friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 pm, and again for one hour prior to the services.

Interment will follow in the Grove City Cemetery.

Memories of Sharon and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on June 12, 2019