Shirley Faye Cross, 84, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home in Blackfoot of natural causes.



Shirley was born on August 29, 1934 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Maurice Brigham Gardner and Margaret Faye Bates Gardner.



She grew up in Blackfoot, attending schools here and graduated from Blackfoot High School. She continued her education, earning her Bachelor's degree in Education at Brigham Young University.



On December 29, 1960, Shirley married Rodney Cross in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They raised their family in Michigan where they lived for 37 years.



She worked as a school teacher for many years in both Idaho and Michigan. She also worked at the Idaho National Laboratory.



Shirley was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings in all auxiliaries, including Stake Young Women's President. She served in the Idaho Falls Temple and served a mission with Rodney in the Philippines from November 2003 to April 2005.



She loved music, playing piano and organ and taught her children to play. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved reading and doing anything with and for her children and grandchildren.



Shirley is survived by her husband, Rodney; her children Trent (Wendy) Cross of West Haven, UT, Scott (Tammy) Cross of Idaho Falls, Valerie (Ralph) Koeber of Highland UT, and Tamara (Eric) Behunin of Rigby; her brother Glenn (Lynn) Gardner of California; sisters, Nancy (Guy) Gillespie of Utah and Cathy (Mark) Henscheid of Utah; sister-in-law Lois Gardner of Idaho Falls; and 11 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Gardner.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Blackfoot Stake Center 1650 Highland Dr. with Bishop Fowler of the Blackfoot 13th Ward conducting. The family will meet with friends from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.



Memories of Shirley and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary