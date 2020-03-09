|
Shirley Gilbert, 91, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home in Moreland.
Shirley was born February 2, 1929 in Murray, Utah to Owen LeRoy Sanders and Lila Carlson Sanders.
Shirley grew up in Murray and graduated from Murray High School. She also attended Brigham Young University for a couple of years.
On June 23, 1955 she married Dean Austin Gilbert in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After their marriage they made their home in American Fork, Utah and then in 1972 moved to Burley, Idaho. They ultimately moved to Moreland in 1981 where they've lived since.
Shirley was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught in the Primary for over 20 years and served in the Relief Society presidency. Dean and Shirley served a mission for three years overseeing the Bishop store house. They also served in the Idaho Falls Temple.
As a homemaker and wife of a farmer and dairyman she spent her life alongside her husband raising her family and being a big part of the family farm.
For many years Shirley served as a foster grandparent. She enjoyed needlework, crafts, gardening, family parties, and watching her grandchildren play sports. She was the greatest Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma in the world.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Dean Gilbert of Moreland; children, Dan (Debbie) Gilbert of Blackfoot, Richard (Carla) Gilbert of Jerome, Debra (Dean) Bingham of Jerome, Wendy (Delyn) Porter of Blackfoot and Doug (Glenna) Gilbert of Jerome; 25 grandchildren and 56 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Lila Sanders; siblings, Gwen Steadman, Tony Sanders, and Mary Tuckett; and great granddaughter, Hope Gilbert.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center,with Bishop Delyn Porter of the Snake River 3rd Ward conducting. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Moreland Cemetery.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 9, 2020