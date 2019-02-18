The Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist share with you the joy and grief that Sister Janice entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 12th in the presence of her Sisters. The entire Franciscan Community grieves her death, even as they rejoice with her entrance into the glory of Eternal Life. Sister Janice touched many people's lives throughout her lifetime; she was missioned in many territories during her 64 years of religious life, not only through her profession of music, but also through service to the Idaho Migrants, Manager of the Pocatello Mall, Director of over 500 volunteers for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, being Principal of the Franciscan CreAct School, and in her later years, as the Volunteer Coordinator for the American Cancer Society and the Portneuf Medical Cancer Center.?Sister Janice was the co-founder of the Family Life Center with Sister Mona Brunner at Desert House in Pocatello on Truckerville Road.?Sister is survived by her Franciscan Community, one brother, Mike and his wife, Marge from Spokane, and a nephew, Jeff Otis, his wife Sandy, and their two daughters, Elizabeth and Emma from Liberty Lake, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Chauncey and Marie Geraldine Otis, along with many uncles and aunts.?A wake will be held on Sunday afternoon from 4:00-5:30 in St. Joseph's Church at 455 North Hayes Street in Pocatello. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Church, followed by a luncheon at St. Anthony Chapel Hall (524 North 7th Street). Interment will be private at the Family Life Center Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Downard Funeral Home. Published in The Morning News on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary