|
|
Spencer Lynn Larsen, 43, passed away on November 5, 2019. Spencer was born to Winston and Deon Larsen on January 22, 1976, the fourth of eight children. He was raised in Salem, Idaho and attended Sugar-Salem schools where he was active in agriculture and mechanics classes and a member of the Future Farmers of America. A gifted athlete, Spencer was a star football player and participated in the Down Under Bowl during which he toured Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii. He loved animals, being outdoors, and earned his Eagle Scout Award.
Spencer served an LDS mission to Jackson, Mississippi. He married Debbie Davies in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1999 and they had two beautiful daughters, Madelyn and Naomi, whom he adored. Spencer and Debbie were later divorced. Spencer's work ethic and personality led to several career ventures, including farm equipment sales, operating his own farm, and property rentals.
Spencer was known for his wild and hilarious personality; stunts and craziness were in his blood. He loved all motorsports and on any given day could be found with family and friends motorbiking, snowmobiling, waterskiing, or boating, performing fearless stunts in all of them. He had a brilliant sense of humor and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He was a dad to two (his favorite role) and a friend to thousands!
Spencer is survived by his two daughters, Madelyn and Naomi; parents Winston and Deon Larsen; siblings Amber (Brett) Jorgensen; Norman (Charlotte) Larsen; Brian Larsen; Kelton (Mandy) Larsen; Paul (Katie) Larsen; Roxann (Kent) Howell; and Cameron (Brooke) Larsen; 17 nieces and 16 nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Salem Church. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8th at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot from 7:00-9:00 p.m., and at the Salem Church prior to services on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Rexburg Cemetery.
Memories of Spencer and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 7, 2019