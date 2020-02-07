|
|
Stanley Wayne Elkins was born April 21, 1933 in Farmington, New Mexico to George and Ida Elkins. He was the third of six children. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on January 27, 2020 at the age of 86 in South Jordan, Utah.
Stanley moved often around the western states with his family as a child following the sheep shearing industry. He joined the National Guard during the Korean War and later joined the Air Force in 1952. He worked as an aircraft fighter jet mechanic. Due to medical issues he was honorably discharged and moved to Sacramento, CA where he was introduced to the love of his life Connie Lou Bland. They were married on December 22, 1956. Stanley graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa in 1963. He dedicated his life to Chiropractic and Holistic medicine in the Sacramento, CA area. After retirement his love for kids and the disabled led him to a second career driving a special needs school bus. His influence and kindness has touched the lives of many that knew and loved him. He was a convert and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings in his lifetime, including serving in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS temple together with his wife.
Connie Lou Bland Elkins was born on February 1, 1938 in American Fork, Utah to William Bland and Reva Egbert, who were later divorced. She is the oldest of seven children. She passed away peacefully after a long and courageous health battle, surrounded by her children on February 1, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah. She was blessed by a loving Heavenly Father to be reunited with her husband and daughter Joy on her 82nd birthday.
Connie grew up in a military family and moved often, finally settling in Sacramento, California. She had a love of drawing and music. She loved old time western music and cherished the fond memories of singing with her grandfather and his guitar. She married her soul mate on December 22, 1956. She often said it was love at first sight. She was still in high school when they married. She graduated from Grant High School in 1957. They immediately started a family and Connie couldn't have been happier. They were sealed with their firstborn son in the Los Angeles, California LDS Temple on December 13, 1958. She supported her husband in his career and raised 10 children. She was well known for her beautiful wedding cakes. She worked as the kitchen director for Deseret Industries in Sacramento, CA for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. Her favorite was serving in primary as "Miss Friendly". Her greatest joy was her family. She will always be remembered for her kind heart.
They are survived by their children: Steven (Debra), Blackfoot, ID, Patricia (Doug) Wooden, Lincoln, CA, Linda (William) Baldwin, Blackfoot, ID, Peggy (Gary) Jones, Citrus Heights, CA, Scott, Shelby, MT, Sharon (Wolfgang) Ruegner, South Jordan, UT, John Edward (Stephanie), Saratoga Springs, UT, Daniel (Stacie), Blackfoot, ID, James, Pocatello, ID. Siblings: Joseph W. Elkins, Doyle Elkins, Alice (Larry) Ence, Cynthia Elkins, Jean (Alex) Beal, Loleta Drake, Lloyd Wayne Egbert, Lorraine McCarty, Tansey (Robert) Saas, 43 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.
They were preceded in death by: George and Ida Elkins, Donald Elkins, William Bland, Clyde and Reva Egbert, Richard Egbert, and their beloved daughter Joy Eileen Elkins.
Services will be held at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, Monday, February 10, 2020. A viewing will be held at 10:30 am followed by services at 11:30 am. Interment will be at the Grove City Cemetery immediately following.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 7, 2020