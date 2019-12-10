|
|
Stephen "Joshua" Sieger, age 39, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Thornton, CO. He was born on August 8, 1980, to Rose Amaro Larson and Stephen James Sieger in Pocatello, Idaho. After high school, he attended Boise State. Josh was a devoted family man. He adored his children, Jevon Joshua and Jayda Rose. In fact, his devotion to his children is what drew Kalie to him. In 2016, Josh's family doubled when he married Kalie, and he couldn't have been any happier. She brought two adolescent boys, Ashton and Preston, to the family. Josh made a career in Environmental Science beginning in asbestos abatement and was an Industrial Hygienist at the time of his passing. He found joy in music as a child, playing violin in the youth symphony, singing the national anthem at sporting events. That love of music can be seen in his namesake, Jevon Joshua. Josh enjoyed grilling (but hated grating cheese), watching movies, going to the gym, playing golf, but mostly he enjoyed doing these things with his children. Josh leaves behind a wife Kalie; son, Jevon Joshua; daughter, Jayda Rose; two stepsons; Preston and Ashton Miller; parents Jim and Rose Larson, and Stephen Sieger; and sisters, Sharrin McDade (Dan), Trishia Venegas, and Lauri Larson (Jerry), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Josh was preceded in death by his Grandfather Paul Sieger, Grandmother Deon, "Dee," Sieger, and Grandmother Mary Sue Amaro. A memorial mass will be held on December 14th at 10:00 a.m. at:
St. Bernard's Church
584 W. Sexton St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations toward his childrens' education. For donation information, please contact Rose Larson at [email protected]. An account has been set up at US Bank.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 10, 2019