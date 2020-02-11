|
|
Steve Bradley Covington passed away suddenly at his residence in Boise Idaho on February 6, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1938, fifteen months after his brother Lavell and thirteen months before his sister Dixie to Kenton and Armeda Covington in Thomas Idaho. He grew up there and attended Snake River High school graduating in 1956. He loved his high school years and enjoyed sports. He was an avid baseball and basketball player taking Snake River to their first ever state tournament at the time. He was editor and illustrator of his senior yearbook and a talented artist. As a teenager, he worked with his brother and sister in Yellowstone National Park. This sparked a lifelong love for the park and the outdoors, visiting every year from the age of 16 to 81. He worked for Basic American Foods in Blackfoot for over 30 years where he met his sweetheart Charlotte. They married on June 26, 1963 and on their 7th anniversary were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They welcomed four daughters Jill, Shelley, Candice and Danae. They had their house built in Blackfoot on Harmony Acres and lived there for 40 years creating a lifetime of memories.
Steve loved Island Park. He and Charlotte built a cabin in the Shotgun Village area. He cherished spending as many weekends & vacations as possible there. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and motorbike trail rides. He hosted reunions at his cabin & had an open door policy for visitors.
Steve & Charlotte enjoyed their timeshare in Florida. Steve loved the Ocean with several trips coast to coast; his favorite the Pacific Northwest. They befriended an English couple which led them to adventures across the UK, reciprocating the favor back home. He cherished visiting his siblings at their residence in Arizona. Steve could not find anything more satisfying than the view from his cabin. In 2005, they sold their Blackfoot home and moved to Boise to be near their daughters and grandchildren. For the past 15 years, Steve grew an affection for Boise State Football and would have watch parties with friends preferring that to their season tickets.
Steve is survived by his wife Charlotte, of 57 years, his daughters Jill (Dave), Shelley (Kevin), Candice (Garry) and Danae (Sam) and grandchildren Gray, Kya, Brock, Aja, Nicole, Madison, Kage, Michael, Becky & Call.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Kent & Armeda, his brother Lavell and in-laws Leroy & Erma Scott, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. We are certain it is a joyous reunion for Steve.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 pm at Hawker Funeral Home at 132 S. Schilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The viewing will be held 12:30pm prior to the service. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
There will be a memorial service February 13th at 6:30 pm at the LDS Church 2300 E. Bergeson St. Boise, ID.
Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 11, 2020