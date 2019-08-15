|
Steve Reader, 65
Steve Reader, 65, of Blackfoot, Idaho, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was surrounded by those who love him.
Steve was born on October 8, 1953, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Richard Jensen and Della Carter. He was the baby brother to Cheryle and Colleen. They lived on the family farm on Parks Road in Moreland, Idaho. There are fond memories of packing lunches to play all day on the farm. They moved to Curtis Street in town (Blackfoot) when he was in second grade. Richard and Della later divorced.
Della met and married Jay Reader when Steve was in sixth grade. Steve gained three bonus sisters and a dad who taught him the value of hard work and attention to detail. The family lived on Last Street in Blackfoot. Steve attended Blackfoot High School, where he was active in wrestling, Ski Club, Youth Legislature, and Student Government. Steve was well-liked and had good friends, which was something that would continue throughout his life. He graduated in 1971.
On August 17, 1973, Steve married Becky Ann Cottrell. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity. Steve and Becky built a life in the Moreland area. They became avid Snake River Panther fans, and Steve was the long-time voice of Panther sports. This was a true highlight in his life. Steve and Becky raised six children and took an active role in their interests, which clearly took the majority of their time and energy. Together they enjoyed working in their yard, playing cards with good friends, hosting social events, and loving on their grandkids.
Steve established a successful painting business where his quality craftsmanship remains in homes throughout the valley and beyond. He shared his talents and mentored countless employees who would become cherished friends over the span of his forty plus year career. He enjoyed working with his sons and father; together they worked extremely hard to establish a reputation of excellence in the trade. Contractors valued Steve's presence on a job; he will be severely missed. His career brought many cherished relationships and associations to his family.
Steve was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He had a firm testimony of God and his Savior. He was blessed with the ability to naturally converse and put others at ease, and he did not believe in passing judgement over others. Over the years he served in several leadership capacities including stake Young Men's president, as a member of stake High Council, a member of the Bishopric, and with his wife as temple workers and ward mission leaders. His good humor and forgiving nature made him a natural leader as he served. Steve valued the close friendships that his church activity yielded.
Steve had a variety of interests and talents. He was a die-hard Dodgers fan, a lover of good books, a music enthusiast, and enjoyed golfing when he had time. Steve was an advocate for education and served for over twenty years as a trustee on the Snake River School District Board. He always found time to shoot the breeze and loved to tell a good story. Steve loved his family fiercely and enjoyed spending time with them. Perhaps his greatest gift was his ability to invest in others; there are truly few who do not consider Steve to be a favorite friend.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Miles Reader. He is survived by his wife, Becky and their six children: Arynne (Michael) Hoge of Riverside, ID; Adam (Leslie) Reader of South Jordan, UT; Zachary (Lindsay) Reader of Idaho Falls, ID; Sarah (Dirk) Thompson of Thomas, ID; Jacob Reader of Blackfoot, ID; Carter Reader of Pocatello, ID, along with eleven cherished grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Cheryle (Roger) Fowler of Blackfoot, ID and Colleen (Chris) Thompson of Riverside, ID; three step-sisters, DevraAnn (Tom) Baumgartner, Rona (Tim) Hughes, Teri (Larry Kielbasa) Thompson; his in-laws, Bill & Anita Cottrell; one brother-in-law, David (Heather) Cottrell of Alpine, UT; and a sister-in-law, Cindy (Michael) Osman of Pocatello, ID; and numerous beloved nieces & nephews.
Becky and her children will meet friends and family on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center, 100 N. 740 W., Blackfoot, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, Steve's family suggests donations be made to the Steve Reader Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made by check to Snake River High School with Steve Reader in the memo line.
Memories of Steve and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 14, 2019