Steven Darrell Fullmer, 68, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center.
Steve was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on October 13, 1951 to Darrell and Vera Fullmer. Steve lived in the Rose-Firth area and attended Firth High School. After high school he attended Ricks College where he ran track and met his future bride, Diane. He then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Anaheim mission. After Steve returned from his mission he moved to Utah and attended BYU where he competed in gymnastics and worked on the BYU Farm and Dairy.
On August 2, 1973 Steve married Diane Mitchell in the Ogden Temple. They had four children, Michelle, Kyle, Natalie and Hillary.
Some of Steve's loves were farming as a boy and later working in potato harvest as an adult just for the fun of it, being an EMT while living in Driggs, DIY projects and building. He also enjoyed exercising and finding interesting ways to eat healthy. Steve worked for the Farm Service Agency which took the family from Garland and Price, Utah to Driggs and then finally Blackfoot, Idaho. He loved working with the farmers and made many good friend over the years.
Most of all Steve loved his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. This love showed through his devoted service to his family and others. His service in the church included time in bishoprics, Bishop, Young Men's, and scouting. Steve had a way of making people feel important and had the kindest heart. He made friends with all who came in contact with him and he will be deeply missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents Darrell and Vera Fullmer and younger sister Claudia Cook. He is survived by wife Diane; four children, Michelle (Vince) King, Kyle (Mindy) Fullmer, Natalie (Steve) Czeip, and Hillary (Mike) Johnson; as well as 18 grandchildren and sisters Phyllis Clement and Joyce Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center, 740 W. 100 N. with Bishop Jake Poulter of Riverside 3rd Ward conducting. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memories of Steve and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 8, 2019