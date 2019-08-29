|
Steven Camphouse, 67
Steven Dean Camphouse, 67, of Blackfoot, passed away, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home.
Steve was born January 24, 1952, in Pocatello, Idaho to Cleo Dean Camphouse and Norma Jean Byington Camphouse. He was the first of six children. Steve grew up going to school in the Snake River School District, graduating from Snake River High School. He played football, track and wrestling. He loved his gold 1966 Mustang, that he proudly drove during the winter and summer through his high school years.
Steve worked for Matsuura Farms in Blackfoot, Baron Pool Plastering in Irving, TX, The City of Blackfoot, Bucyrus Erie in Pocatello, a couple of years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Carlesons Grainery in Rockford, before retiring from Nonpareil.
Steve married Brenda Lyle in 1973, to this union came the pride of his life, his daughter, Michelle and his son, Walter. He thought of them daily, and called them often. Steve and Brenda later divorced. Steve spent the last 15 years living with Anna Marie Lucy creating a beautiful home and life.
Steve is survived by Anna Marie Lucy; his two children, Michelle (Marvin) Nelson and Walter Daniel (Hilary) Camphouse; step children, Aleisha (Kelton) Baker and Jacob Lucy; 10 grandchildren; his mother, Norma Jean Byinton Camphouse; sister, Cherryl Jean Dahlquist; and brothers, Gary Lyn Camphouse and Paul Jay (Tauna) Camphouse.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo Dean Camphouse; brothers, Cleo Randy and Kenneth Roy; and brother-in-law, Danny Dahlquist.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 28, 2019