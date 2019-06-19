Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Steven Carpenter Resources More Obituaries for Steven Carpenter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven J Carpenter

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Steven J. Carpenter (Steve-O), 58, of Blackfoot, Idaho ,passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Steve was born April 4, 1961 in Arco, Idaho to Earl and Carol Carpenter. He grew up, attended school and graduated in Arco. He then went to welding school and received his certification.



Steve started working as a teenager and worked all through high school. One of his favorite jobs was when he worked for Guy Follett delivering milk for Meadow Gold. Steve moved to Kansas and worked in the oil fields for a couple of years. He also worked for Youngstrom Powerline Construction, Idaho Gold Mining, Valley Ready Mix and the Railroad. When he started working at Grain Craft in October of 1998, it was obvious he had found his true calling. Steve was one of the original employees that was hired when the company first started here in Blackfoot. He took several courses for milling and became a lead miller. He belonged to IAOM and attended a college course in Kansas and received his certificate. Steve was recognized last year for his 20 years of outstanding service. Steve was so proud. He loved his job and co-workers so much. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for any of them, they are "family" and he would say that all of the time. He had an enormous amount of respect and love for everyone he worked with.



Steve met Kristie on December 7, 1988, they were engaged within two weeks and married five months later on May 6, 1989. Steve and Kristie were married for 29 years and had renewed their vows in May of this year. They are forever soulmates. In 1995 their son, Koleton Carpenter was born and their daughter, Rebecca Burnside was born in 1998. They were his pride and joy. His love for them was truly unconditional.



Steve was such a dedicated and devoted husband, father, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Steve will always be remembered for his integrity, loyalty, and amazing sense of humor. His family and job were his entire life and he loved them both dearly. Steve's most cherished memories were of our camping trips with our friends and family in the Dolphin motorhome; our trips to Jackpot; when we got together with family and friends for BBQ's, poker parties and the holiday parties; our trips to Oregon, California, Virginia, Washington and Kansas to spend time with our family and friends were so meaningful and special; and of course when he was able to go to the Boise State football games.



The complete and total love that has been given to our family these past weeks as Steve lost his battle with cancer, showed how much he meant to everyone. The daily phone calls, texts, visits, and meals from our Bingham Healthcare family were incredible and so heartfelt. Steve told me more times than I can count that we have the best family and friends ever! I love them all so much!



Steve was preceded in death by both his parents, Earl and Carol Carpenter; his grandparents; sister, Bonnie Kessler; and brother-in-law, Gary Pietrok.



He is survived by his wife, Kristie Carpenter; son, Koleton Carpenter; daughter, Rebecca Burnside; mom, Nina Pietrok all of Blackfoot; siblings, Ron (Linda) Carpenter of Escondido, CA, Carolyn (Ron) Tolbert of Williamsburg, VA, Doug (Linda) Carpenter of Hailey, ID, Debbie (Russ) Daniel of Blackfoot, and Jerry (Leslee) Carpenter of Firth; sister-in-law, Becky Pietrok of Boise; and brother-in-law, Rob Kessler of Gannett, ID. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and our adopted parents, Guy and Sue Follett.



Per Steve's wishes there will be no viewing or funeral service. He really did not want any sadness or tears, and as we all know Steve, he wanted everyone to smile, share stories and have a drink in his memory-- remembering what a truly amazing and wonderful man he was. We are planning a celebration of life in his honor and this will be announced as soon as possible in the paper and on Facebook.



The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Heatheron and his nurse, Cindy, our Grain Craft family, our Bingham Healthcare family, the entire Encompass Hospice team, and our very cherished friends. You have all touched our family with such a depth of compassion, kindness, love, and selfless service. The tremendous love for our family will forever be imprinted in our hearts and we love you dearly and are so very blessed to have you be a part of our life.



