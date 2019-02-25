Teresa Ann Hoskins Ludwig, 68



Teresa Ann Hoskins Ludwig, daughter of the late James Norman and Bernice Wood Hoskins. Born 17th Oct. 1950, (one of the first babies born) in Bingham Memorial Hospital, Blackfoot Idaho. Passed away Feb. 19th 2019 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls surrounded by her immediate family. Teresa was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Teresa is survived by her husband Peter Daniel Ludwig, children Daniel, Michael, Andrew and Sara. Her mother Bernice, brothers Steven (Joan) of Fruit Heights, Utah, Greg (Jennie) of Blackfoot, sister Gina Beth Hoskins of Eugene, Oregon and greatest aunt Sylvia Wood of Blackfoot. Along with many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her father and brother, Jeffrey Lynn Hoskins.



Teresa was a great student of learning, both church and scholastic. Her love of learning sent her to Oxford, but her greatest love was being a wife and mother. Many hearts are aching with her passing.



The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. A family memorial service for Teresa will be announced at a later date.



Memories of Teresa and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary