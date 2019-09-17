|
Terry Lyn Cutler, 60, of Ottumwa, died at 6:45 p.m. September 10, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born April 10, 1959 in Pocatello, ID to Walter and Darlene Hewlett Heady. Terry married Royal Guy Cutler in 1977 and they later divorced.
Terry graduated from high school in Snake River, ID and attended Idaho State University. She moved to Ottumwa in 1981 and was a cook in various restaurants, currently at Bubba Q's.
Terry enjoyed fishing, yard work, her flowers, and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Travis Cutler (fiancée Tara James Pitzl) and Cody (Jeremy) Hough both of Ottumwa; 8 grandchildren, Ivy, Maelee, Hunter, Ellie, Wyatt, Mackenzie, Ashlyn and Gavin; her mother, Darlene Heady of Ottumwa; siblings, Soni (Hal) McGiberry of Alabama, John (Sandy) Nukaya-Heady of Idaho, Alan (Lisa) Heady of Arizona and Merle Heady of Ottumwa.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Heady and her husband, Royal.
Her body has been cremated. A time to celebrate her life was held at Reece Funeral Home on September 16, 2019.
Memorials may be made to the family for her grandchildren.
Published in The Morning News on Sept. 18, 2019