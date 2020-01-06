Home

Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center
1650 Highland Drive
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Rose ward chapel
403 North 150 West
Rose, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose ward chapel
403 North 150 West
Rose, ID
View Map
Resources
Terry Lynn Brunson


1952 - 2019
Terry Lynn Brunson Obituary
Terry Lynn Brunson, 67, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away December 31, 2019 at his home from natural causes. He was born the first of nine children of Clarence and Lucy Brunson.
He married Suzanne L Belton, had eight children and they were later divorced. He married Wanda McRae who later passed away.
Terry is survived by his wife, Linda Brunson, of 16 years; his children from his first marriage, Kelly (Kevin) Chapell, Melanie (Damon) Lemon, Clayton (Deborah) Brunson, Mandy (Jeff) Seiber, Caleb (Erica) Brunson, Kendall (Andrea) Brunson, Kurtis (Erin) Brunson, Keenan (Debra) Brunson; step-children from second marriage, Christopher (Ruth) Marrow, Marty Marrow, Savanna Brunson (adopted); step-children from third marriage, Jerry (Kim) Struhs, Michael (Erica), Kirby, Erin Kirby; eight siblings, Corein (Dan) Christiansen, Burdette (Tracy) Brunson, Clarice Mechling, Clarence Reed (Barbi) Brunson, Colleen (Dan) Goree, Celia (Thomas) Beasley, Christopher (Brandy) Brunson, Carolyn (Ted) Neal; 46 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Wanda and Dennis Mechling.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive, Blackfoot, Idaho. A viewing will also be held prior to funeral services, 10 am - 10:30 am with funeral services starting at 11 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Rose ward chapel, 403 North 150 West, Rose, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Shelley Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 6, 2020
