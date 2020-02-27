Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalder Funeral Home
110 W Oak St
Shelley, ID 83274
(208) 357-3231
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pratt?s Barn
649 North Highway 91
Firth, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry McNeely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry McNeely


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry McNeely Obituary
Terry Lee McNeely, 72, passed away from cancer Monday, February 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

He was born December 21, 1947 in Rupert, ID to James Robert and Izora Merritt McNeely. He moved to Utah when he was 11, after the death of his parents.

Terry overcame many hardships in life. As a young child, he contracted polio and was told he would never walk again. He beat polio and ended up graduating from high school with multiple scholarship offers for football and wrestling.

After high school, Terry went to work for Boeing in Seattle, WA, where he met and married Sharlene Bragg in 1966. They later moved to Firth, ID and started a family. They later divorced.

Terry attended Ricks College and then worked as a produce inspector for the State of Idaho. He was working at French's until 1975 when he started M & M Excavation over a buck and a beer at Collett's Bar.

Terry met Vicky Youngstrom in 1995 and they became partners in crime until the very end.

Terry loved ranching, hunting, and fishing. His dying wish was to finally draw on a moose tag and to go fishing one more time.

Terry is survived in death by 2 children; Stacie (Patrick) Kennedy; Ryan McNeely; and 3 grandchildren; Kursten (Jayce) Thompson; Breck Perrenoud; and Hailey Jo McNeely.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and 12 of 13 siblings.

A wake will be held Saturday, February 29th from 2-5pm at Pratt's Barn, 649 North Highway 91, Firth, ID.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aspen Home Health and Hospice 3470 Washington Parkway, Idaho Falls or the Blackfoot Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalder Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -