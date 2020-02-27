|
Terry Lee McNeely, 72, passed away from cancer Monday, February 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
He was born December 21, 1947 in Rupert, ID to James Robert and Izora Merritt McNeely. He moved to Utah when he was 11, after the death of his parents.
Terry overcame many hardships in life. As a young child, he contracted polio and was told he would never walk again. He beat polio and ended up graduating from high school with multiple scholarship offers for football and wrestling.
After high school, Terry went to work for Boeing in Seattle, WA, where he met and married Sharlene Bragg in 1966. They later moved to Firth, ID and started a family. They later divorced.
Terry attended Ricks College and then worked as a produce inspector for the State of Idaho. He was working at French's until 1975 when he started M & M Excavation over a buck and a beer at Collett's Bar.
Terry met Vicky Youngstrom in 1995 and they became partners in crime until the very end.
Terry loved ranching, hunting, and fishing. His dying wish was to finally draw on a moose tag and to go fishing one more time.
Terry is survived in death by 2 children; Stacie (Patrick) Kennedy; Ryan McNeely; and 3 grandchildren; Kursten (Jayce) Thompson; Breck Perrenoud; and Hailey Jo McNeely.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and 12 of 13 siblings.
A wake will be held Saturday, February 29th from 2-5pm at Pratt's Barn, 649 North Highway 91, Firth, ID.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aspen Home Health and Hospice 3470 Washington Parkway, Idaho Falls or the Blackfoot Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 27, 2020