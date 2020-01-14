|
|
Terry B Tibbitts, 76, passed away at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho on January 13, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Terry was born on May 18, 1943 in his Blattner grandparent's home in Arco, Idaho.
He lived with his family on the Emmett Tibbitts ranch in Lost River. In 1949, his parents purchased a ranch on Challis Creek in Challis, Idaho. Terry stayed with his Grandpa and Grandma Tibbitts until the spring of his first grade year and then moved to Challis with his family. In addition to the ranch, the family owned a cold storage in Challis as well a slaughter house at the ranch. The house up Challis Creek had no electricity and no running water.
When Terry was 8 years old, the family purchased a larger ranch farther down Challis Creek and closer to town. There, they started out living in a little log house with a dirt roof and a ceiling insulated with newspaper, still no electricity and running water. Eventually, they were able to upgrade to a Boise Cascade home with power and plumbing. Terry has many fond memories of the great childhood he had at this ranch with his family even though the work was hard and financial means were meager.
Terry's dad died in a tragic accident in 1959 and Terry, being the oldest, became the man of the house and worked hard to help run the ranch.
Terry graduated from Challis High School in 1961. During high school, he played basketball, football and ran track.
After graduation, he worked cleaning Forest Service trails for the two summers of 1961 and 1962 and these falls as a packer and guide at hunting camps near Challis. In the late fall, when finished with packing out hunting camps, he trailed horses to winter in Pahsimeroi Valley. He fondly remembered 1962 as a year he spent nearly every day on the back of a horse from the first thaw in spring until Christmas Day. Terry enjoyed returning to many of these favorite spots with his sons and grandsons on numerous hunting, fishing, and pack trips.
After hunting season in 1961, Terry attended terms at Utah State University in Logan, Utah for two years. He played football there his freshman year and was on the rodeo team and rodeo team captain (high point cowboy). He then transferred to Idaho State University in 1964 and continued to rodeo there. He rode bareback, saddle broncs, and bulls. During this same timeframe, Terry's mother sold the ranch in Challis and bought a new home in Rexburg, Idaho.
Terry moved to Kellogg, Idaho in 1965 to work at the Bunker Hill mine and worked in the Zinc Plant. He joined the Army while in Kellogg and attended basic training in Fort Leonard Wood Missouri. After returning from basic training and Advanced Individual Training, he worked for a short time in Soda Springs, Idaho as an iron worker. He had changed his enlistment to the National Guard unit in Rexburg and was activated in 1968, went to Fort Lewis, and was deployed to Vietnam where he honorably served his country and arrived back in Idaho in September 1969.
Terry went to Arizona with Boyd Schulberg the winter of 1969/1970 and worked at a rental yard. He came home the spring of 1970 and sprayed for pine beetle in Island Park the summer of 1970.
In 1971 and 1972, Terry went to work for Curley Angell building power line in Idaho, southern Utah, and southern Nevada. He then went to work for Rex Lanham Power Line Construction in late 1972 as the crew foreman sub-contracting with Idaho Power to bring power to the many new farms in the Blackfoot, American Falls, and Rockford areas. They also built line for Idaho Power in Jordan Valley, Oregon and Salmon, Idaho. While in Salmon, Terry's crew put in a big section of power line on Tower Creek up North Fork, Idaho that had to have the poles set by a helicopter. At that time it was the longest span of wire in the State of Idaho.
Terry and Sheila married on February 2, 1973 and they bought 40 acres and moved to a little fix it up home on Rich Lane in Blackfoot where they lived there 10 years. He raised all of his children in Blackfoot.
Terry continued building line for Lanham until 1976 when until the jobs started to take him away from home for long periods of time. He then started a custom grain spraying business with Roger Hamilton and he also had a custom manure spreading business until he bought the feedlot at the end of Rich Lane in 1981. Terry moved his family out to the feedlot the fall of 1983. When Terry bought the feedlot, he custom fed cattle and started buying and trading cattle. He has stayed involved in buying and selling cattle, a true love and passion of his, for over 35 years and went to his last auction on December 18, 2019, less than a month ago. He always prided himself on being an honest cattle buyer.
He was an active member of and served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Terry and Sheila were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 9, 1976.
Terry enjoyed the simple things in life and was never a man of material things. He loved spending time with his family and a few close friends. He enjoyed fast horses (and was blessed to have a few during his life), fat cattle, and any time spent with his kids or grandkids. He was a kind man, very witty and always quick to share a joke and always friendly to those around him, friend or stranger.
Terry is survived by his wife, Sheila Allen Tibbitts, of Blackfoot; his children, Paige (Cody) Hyde of Blackfoot, Idaho, Benjamin (Jordan) Tibbitts of Blackfoot, Idaho, Jacob (Adriane) Tibbitts of Eureka, Nevada, Wade (Kyndall) Tibbitts of Pinedale, Wyoming; his siblings, Shanna (Mack) Shirley of Rexburg, Idaho, Marianne (Lamar, deceased) McGee of Meridian, Idaho, Gail (Mike, deceased) Webster of Roberts, Idaho, Laurie (Jack) Meikle of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, Keller, Isabel, Olivia, and Chett Hyde; Challis and JT Tibbitts; Annie Rose and Boone Tibbitts; and Tipton, Taysen, and Taplyn Tibbitts.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Emmett Tibbitts Jr. and Evelyn Blattner Tibbitts and siblings, Allen B. Tibbitts, Ryan E. Tibbitts, and Shellie Tibbitts.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Wapello LDS Ward. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 14, 2020