Thelma Lorraine Mitchell Yancey was born October 27, 1925, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Erastus Barnaby Mitchell and Emma Plant. She was the third of three daughters born to Barney and Emma. Thelma grew up on a small dairy farm in Rose, Idaho. She loved being outside helping her father with farm chores. She learned to cook helping her mother when they cooked for the threshing crews. Thelma spent many hours wandering out in the lava rocks and has always been amazed that she never saw a rattlesnake. She rode her favorite pony Prince for many hours herding cattle and roaming the desert. She won Prince in a town raffle drawing. Thelma attended school in Rose and Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School which is where she met her future husband, Adam Emron Yancey. While in high school she worked at Tony's shoe shop.
Adam and Thelma were married May 29, 1943, in Pocatello, Idaho. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Adam and Thelma resided in Blackfoot. They became the parents of 4 children. Twin daughters Janet Yancey (Gerold Crook) and Janis Yancey (Michael Langford), Dave A. Yancey (deceased), and Troy Patrick Yancey (Kaari Reedy).
Thelma had many talents. Her love for music blessed numerous lives and she directed ward choirs for many years. She loved teaching her elementary students. Several families have been blessed by her culinary skills….especially her wonderful loaves of bread. Reading was a favorite pastime, as was crocheting and travelling. She and Adam were blessed to be able to travel to several foreign countries as well as their favorite national parks. They loved their cabin in Island Park, which Adam built.
Thelma and Adam were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her callings included Primary teacher, choir director, Relief Society chorister, and visiting teacher. She served a stake mission with her husband.
Thelma worked for several years at the Merc Department store in Blackfoot. She later decided to further her education and obtained a Bachelor of Education degree from Idaho State University. She then taught elementary grades at Groveland elementary school for several years. She was passionate about helping her many students have fun while they learned. Her students were also the recipients of her wonderful homemade treats. Many student's lives have been enriched from being in her class.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Adam, her son Dave, and her two sisters Zelma Rose and Lucille Catherine as well as four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is survived by two daughters and one son, twelve grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11 am with a viewing at the mortuary for one hour. Graveside services will immediately follow at Grove City cemetery. Because of current health risks in the community, we understand the probable limitation of attendance. We encourage you to support others in memory of Thelma at this time. Our family appreciates the many friends and loved ones who blessed her life. In lieu of any flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Thelma's favorite charity, or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 21, 2020