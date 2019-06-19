Theodore (Ted) Simons, 67



Theodore Wayne (Ted) Simons, 67, beloved husband, father and grandfather lost his battle with cancer May 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.



Born January 19, 1952 in Washington, Iowa to Telford John and Betty Jean Tait Simons. He graduated from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Texas in 1970. On October 4, 1971 he married Patricia Diane (Patti) Reese. They lived in Pasadena until they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho in 1995.



Ted was a successful auctioneer for over 29 years. In his free time he loved to fish, camp, and play poker with his friends. Ted was a member of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge #1416, Snake River Valley Bass Club, and the Episcopal Church.



He is survived by his parents Jack and Betty Simons, wife Patti, two sons, Jeffrey (Natalie), Brian (Sarah), seven grandchildren, Kylar, Reese, Levi, John, Savannah, Jack and Rylee. Brothers-in-law Robert Reese of Auburn, WA and Stephen (Betty) Reese of Joplin, MO., and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his sister Carol Jean Simons Mendiola, brother John Mitchell Simons, and sister-in-law, Margaret Reese.



The family would like to thank the Teton Cancer Institute, Dr. Brad Adams and wonderful staff, and EIRMC ICU staff for their tender loving care. Ted's last request was that donations be made to small cell lung cancer research through the .



There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge 1416 in Blackfoot.



The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Memories of Ted and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.