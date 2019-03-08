Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Tracey Sessions Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tracey (Gustaveson) Sessions

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Tracey Gustaveson Sessions, 64, of Idaho Falls, was surrounded by her family as she passed from this life on March 6, 2019.

Tracey was born July 22, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Don G. Powell and Veneta Holm. During her early years, Tracey lived with her family in Roberts and Rexburg, Idaho. In 1964, Tracey's mother married M.L. "Gus" Gustaveson and their family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho. Tracey loved growing up in Blackfoot. She and her family enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, skiing, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends at their cabin in Island Park.



After graduating from Blackfoot High School, Tracey attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho and then BYU in Provo, Utah. While at BYU, Tracey met and married Gregg Wilkes. They were blessed with four children; Marci, Tennille, Melinda and Bryson. On March 31, 1989, Tracey married Jim Sessions in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Idaho Falls and together raised seven children. Their family enjoyed the times they were all together, especially if it included a trip to Island Park. Jim and Tracey had a very welcoming home, often inviting extended family members to live with them when a need arose.



Tracey graduated with her degree in social work from the University of Wyoming in Casper. She worked for Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare for 29 years. Her career began in 1988 working in Job Service. She then applied to work in child protection, which she did for two years until she was invited to join the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team in 1990. This began her long career and mission to improve the lives of individuals with a mental illness. She was privileged to work as the ACT Team Supervisor, Regional Director, Program Manager, and then finishing her career as the Hospital Administrator at State Hospital South in Blackfoot for nine years.



Tracey loved to sew, quilt, shop, travel and learn more of her family's history. Tracey and Jim enjoyed traveling to various race events so Jim could run and Tracey could explore the local antique shops and cemeteries. Tracey's other frequent travel companion was her mother. They cherished their quilting tours to England, Scotland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand. As Tracey neared retirement, she purchased a small RV that she used several times, taking her daughters and granddaughters on cross-country road trips. Tracey loved being with her family!

Tracey leaves behind her husband, Jim Sessions of Idaho Falls and their seven children: Marci (Todd) Hansen, Idaho Falls, ID; Tennille (Eric) Sorensen, Charlottesville, VA; Melinda (Jon) Christensen, Ammon, ID; Ryan (Heather) Sessions, Layton, UT; Bryson Wilkes, Logan, UT; Dereck (Kelsey) Sessions, Phillipsburg, NJ; Landon (Alyssa) Sessions, Bluffdale, UT; 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



Tracey is also survived by her mother, Veneta Gustaveson of Idaho Falls and her four brothers: Clay (Sue) Gustaveson; Brian (Sharon) Gustaveson; Jon Powell; Roy (Summer) Gustaveson. Tracey was also blessed with additional siblings who she also loved and cherished: Joan (Russ) Bennett; Ann (Wade) Steele, Sabrina (Mark) Daniels; Gary (Dorene) Boyter; David (Sue) Boyter.



Tracey was preceded in death by her parents, M.L. "Gus" Gustaveson and Don and Marie Powell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 South Ammon Road) with Kevin Stanger officiating. The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m., both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tracey Sessions Memorial Fund which will be used to purchase art from Idaho artists to be displayed at the new Syringa Senior Residential Facility at the State Hospital in Blackfoot. Checks payable to "Tracey Sessions Memorial Fund" may be mailed to: State Hospital South Business Office, P.O. Box 400, Blackfoot, ID 83221. Payment can also be accepted via debit/credit by calling 208-782-1200 and asking for the business office.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Mar. 8, 2019