Vern R. Winmill Sr., 91, of Wendell and formally of eastern Idaho, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019.
He is survived by: his sister Beth; both his son's - Vern Jr, and Mike (Amy); grandchildren - Amber (Levi), Zach (Hannah), Kayla (Joe), Tony, Elizabeth, Remington, Ryland and Estella; and great grandchildren - Julia, Greta, Tracen, Dylleini, and Reya.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Morning News on June 17, 2019