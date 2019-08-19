|
Vernon "Ray" Brumfield, 76 passed away Friday August 16,2019 from
complications with Alzheimer's at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Ray was
born January 27, 1943 in American Falls, Idaho to Vernon Leroy Brumfield
and Betty Ryan.
Ray attended Snake River High School, and graduated from I.S.U.
with a degree in Upholstery. Ray owned and operated "Ray's Upholstery for
over 55 years. He had a passion for sewing and therefore loved every
minute of it.
Ray married Beverly Newsome in 1967. Ray and Beverly had 4
daughters, Tawny, Tera, Tasha, and Tiffany. They were later divorced.
In 2005, Ray married Shirley McLaws.
Ray was a member of the Baptist Church, and later attended the
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot.
Ray is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughters Tera (Reid) Hanson,
Tasha (Gus) Grimmett, Tiffany (Jeb) Grimmett. Stepson Jody McLaws.
Grandchildren, Kolton, Kash, Kaden, Gabriel, Raegen, Madison, Mitchell,
Major, Cassidy, and Cody.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tawny, and his
brother, Lee.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 1:00pm
at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 South University
in Blackfoot, Idaho. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service also
at the Church.
The family would like to thank Cara Fitzgerald and Comfort Home Care for all of their love and compassion and Signature Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:
www .hawkerfuneral home. com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 19, 2019