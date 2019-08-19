Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church
168 South University
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church
168 South University
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Brumfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Ray Brumfield


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Ray Brumfield Obituary
Vernon "Ray" Brumfield, 76 passed away Friday August 16,2019 from
complications with Alzheimer's at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Ray was
born January 27, 1943 in American Falls, Idaho to Vernon Leroy Brumfield
and Betty Ryan.
Ray attended Snake River High School, and graduated from I.S.U.
with a degree in Upholstery. Ray owned and operated "Ray's Upholstery for
over 55 years. He had a passion for sewing and therefore loved every
minute of it.
Ray married Beverly Newsome in 1967. Ray and Beverly had 4
daughters, Tawny, Tera, Tasha, and Tiffany. They were later divorced.
In 2005, Ray married Shirley McLaws.
Ray was a member of the Baptist Church, and later attended the
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot.
Ray is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughters Tera (Reid) Hanson,
Tasha (Gus) Grimmett, Tiffany (Jeb) Grimmett. Stepson Jody McLaws.
Grandchildren, Kolton, Kash, Kaden, Gabriel, Raegen, Madison, Mitchell,
Major, Cassidy, and Cody.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tawny, and his
brother, Lee.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 1:00pm
at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 South University
in Blackfoot, Idaho. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service also
at the Church.
The family would like to thank Cara Fitzgerald and Comfort Home Care for all of their love and compassion and Signature Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:
www .hawkerfuneral home. com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now