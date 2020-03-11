|
|
Verta Lillie Gallup Corgatelli, 97, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully passed away, February 29, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho surrounded by her loved ones.
Verta was born July 24, 1922 in Antelope, Idaho to James Leon Gallup and Linda LaVon Coles. She was the fifth of ten children.
She worked alongside her husband, Ray Corgatelli, farming and ranching in the Leslie area for 32 years. Verta enjoyed sewing, embroidery, refinishing furniture, canning and preserving, and especially gardening. Verta so enjoyed the lilacs which they planted years before, when they were in bloom. Pansies and irises were always some of her favorite flowers too.
Ray and Verta camping, boating, and fishing with each other and spending time with their family. She had such a pleasant, fun loving personality, and was loved by all those she came in contact with. What she cherished most was her husband, family and many friends.
Verta worked in the Leslie Ward primary organization for years serving as a blazer scout leader, class teacher, and in the presidency. Later she taught the home improvement lessons in Relief Society. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Ray Corgatelli on November 27, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Later in life she was sealed to her husband on July 21, 2009 in the Idaho Falls Temple which was such a joy to her.
Verta is survived by her daughters, LaVon (David) Fullmer of Leslie, Glenda (Randy) Banta of Pocatello; sons, Roger (Vicki- deceased) Corgatelli of Rigby, and Clint (Kozette) Corgatelli of Weatherford, TX; daughter-in-law, Krista Corgatelli of Leslie; 26 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Ray, and sons, Gary Ray and Paul Cleon.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2020 at the Leslie LDS Ward Chapel under the direction of the Hawker Lost River Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay.
Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 7, 2020