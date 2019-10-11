|
Victoria Bradford, 53, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home in Sterling.
Tori was born October 27, 1965 in Waterloo, Iowa to Adolf Robert and Virginia Victoria Roberts Rezac.
She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She continued her education at Idaho State University, earning her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate.
She worked as a nurse and enjoyed mentoring many nurses throughout her career.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a primary teacher. She enjoyed doing her finances and loved spending time with her family.
Tori is survived by her children, Bryce (Anna) Bradford of Stanwood WA, Brandi (Nick) Corbridge of Grace ID and Bailey Bradford of Sterling; her mother Vicki Rezac of Ft. Collins Co; her brother Tom Roberts of Ft. Collins CO and sister Terry Rezac of Casper WY; and her granddaughter Cora Bradford.
She was preceded in death by her father, A. Robert Rezac; brothers Bix Rezac and Bob Rezac; and her boyfriend of many years, Michael Lyle Lish.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories of Tori and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 11, 2019