Virginia Merritt Hammond was born in Afton Wyoming of Paul Merritt and LauFawn Skinner on August 3, 1944. She is survived by her sisters Marge Gamble and Nancy Moore. Her deceased siblings include Pauline Flint, James Merritt, Jack Merritt, Vernon Merritt, and Eugene Merritt. She was married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple to Myron Dean Hammond. She is survived by her husband Dean and her sons Myron, Travis, Ryan,Trevor, and 17 grandchildren. She was an early childhood educator dedicated to service to her family, church and friends. Virginia was a faithful companion to her husband for over 50 years and worked by his side running his office for 40 years. Her love of her family and her selfless service will be her legacy. She left this world on July 27th encircled by her immediate family. Funeral services will be held August 7th with a viewing at 9:30 and the services at 11:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9509 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA. The burial will be held at 2:00 pm at Floral Hills Lynnwood, WA.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 2, 2019