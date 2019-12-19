|
|
Our dear, sweet mother, Vivian, completed her journey here on earth and passed away at the home of her daughters in Bountiful, Utah on Friday, December 13, 2019 after enduring many years with Alzheimers.
Vivian was born to Joseph Leon Robertson and Jennie Elizabeth Homer on January 9, 1927 in Riverton, Bingham County, Idaho. She was the first daughter born following six older brothers and was followed by two younger sisters and another younger brother. She grew up during the depression and her family, like many others, experienced hardship and had to move several times during her early years; but she always talked of the love her parents and brothers and sisters shared.
She started her education early at the age of 5 and after graduating from Moreland High School, continued her education at LDS Business College and comptometer training in Salt Lake City. Soon thereafter she was employed at Union Pacific Railroad, where she worked as a timekeeper in the Master Mechanics office in Pocatello for many years.
She was married to Lewis Malden Johnson on March 19, 1947 in the Salt Lake City temple. They were the parents of five children: Craig, Becky, Cheryl, Renita and Judy, and raised their family in Pocatello, Idaho. Mom and dad were both hard workers, provided well for their growing family and always showered us with love and affection.
They were faithful, dedicated members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After dad's retirement, they enjoyed many good years of traveling, being with family and gardening. They also served two missions for the church, one in Daly City, California in the San Francisco area and another to the Family History Mission in Salt Lake City. Mom loved genealogy and family history work. She always reminded us of the importance of family and the sacredness of family ties.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, a daughter, Becky, a grandson, Seth, her parents and siblings, Homer, Mark, George, Finch, Lamar, Dean and Moana. She is survived by her son, Craig, daughter Cheryl (Russ) Casebolt, and daughters, Renita and Judy Johnson and one sister, LueReeta Neil and one brother, Ezra Robertson. She is also survived by grandson, Ryan Casebolt, granddaughters Amy (Paul) Nash, Jennie (Ryan) Horne and Jessica Casebolt. Vivian also has eight great-granddaughters, Clara and Rose Nash and Emma, Lily, Adelaide, Brigitte, Kaitlyn and Quincy Horne.
A viewing to meet with family and friends will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel 510 N. 12th Ave. from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Highland 3rd Ward Chapel 2300 Butte St. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Thomas-Riverside Cemetery, Blackfoot, Idaho. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who helped with mom's care these past many years.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 19, 2019