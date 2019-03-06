Vivian Jane Rossi, 88



Vivian Jane Rossi, 88, of Woods Cross, Utah, formerly of Pingree, Idaho, passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. She was born November 9, 1930, in Groveland, Idaho, to Noble Hunter Barrus and Hazel Delilah Larson Barrus. Vivian attended various schools in the Blackfoot, Idaho area.



On August 21, 1948, she married Charles Anthony Rossi in Blackfoot, Idaho. They lived and farmed for 69 years in Pingree, Idaho, where she resided until an illness caused her health to fail. On November 19, 2017, she moved to Utah to live with her daughter Judy and husband Kirk, where she enjoyed her new, carefree life doing what she loved most, making her kids happy. Vivian was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



She worked for over 30 years at JR Simplot where she made many friends. After her retirement she became a greeter at Walmart. She loved her job as a greeter; she made many lifelong friends and loved to see the little children shopping. She always had a sticker or some little treat for each and every one of them. She would say, "Seeing the little ones is the best part of my job."

She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, reading, and most of all gambling. She was sure she was going to win the lottery one day and, oh, the many things she would say she was going to do with her winnings.



She always was a very generous mother and loving grandma. She made over a hundred quilts, countless embroidered pillowcases and kitchen towels. We will always cherish the fun memories of yelling the correct answers at the contestants on the game shows, the stories she told from growing up, and mostly for the thoughtful gifts she would purchase for everyone in the family from her beloved assortments of catalogs. If you said you "liked it" or "oh, that's kind of cute," you can bet your bottom dollar you would be getting it in the mail. We all figured out quickly to say, "Yep, that is cute, but we don't need it." Sometimes that didn't matter, you still got it and you loved it.



She is survived by her 5 children: Charlene Rossi, Evelyn Rossi, Katherine Rossi Harris, Judy (Kirk) Smith, and Tony Rossi; 13 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sisters Nolene and Sandra; and, brothers LaMar, Eugene, and Donald; and by her parents.



The family would like to thank her Idaho homecare CNA's, especially Morgan Hunter and Amber Muntean for the love and care they showed both her and Dad over the many years.



The family would also like to thank all of the incredible staff in the Respiratory ICU at the Intermountain Medical Center for the remarkable care they gave to her in her last days, and a special thanks to Tanner Radford, David Martin, Sandi Stoker, Roxana Ignia, Drs. Mark Dodson, Kirk Knowlton, Denitza Blagev, and Nate Dean for all of their concern, efforts and loving support they showed to her and her family this past year.

Friends may meet with family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, where there will be a brief tribute service, after which she will be buried in the Groveland Cemetery in Groveland, Idaho. The family's requesting in lieu of flowers to please donate to in Vivian's honor.