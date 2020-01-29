|
Wallace Dalton, 76, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Wally was born March 18, 1943 in Challis, Idaho to Mack and Viola Connyers Dalton.
He grew up in Challis, Idaho and attended schools there. He graduated from Challis High School in 1961. He joined the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War.
In 1966, Wally moved to Blackfoot. He met and married the love of his life, Nicki Hunter in Blackfoot on March 16, 1968.
Wally worked in electronics and instrumentation at the Naval Reactor Facility at the INL, where he retired after 35 years.
He was a member of the NRA, Elks, American Legion and Rocky Mountain Foundation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, and spending time with family.
Wally will always be remembered as a man with many hats. One would always find him wearing one of them. He was also a man of all trades. He could fix or build anything he put his mind to. With the help of his brother-in-law and father-in-law built the cabin of our dreams.
From his grandchildren: He will always, and forever be in our hearts. He was one of the gentlest and soft-spoken men you may ever know. We will always keep your "nose crinkles" and "I love bubbas" fresh in our memory, for when we need them most. He was a good man with a sweet heart. Oh, what we would do to hold your hand one last time. We will cherish your last "I love you" forever. Fly high our sweet angel.
Wally is survived by his wife, Nicki of Blackfoot; his children, Kimberly (Mike) Benbow, and Misty (Clint) Law; sister, Barbara Strong of Boise; and 2 grandchildren, Kolton Dalton and ShayLynn (Colby) Messick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister June MacFee and nephew Curtis MacFee.
Private family services are planned for a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 25, 2020