HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Walter Gay
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Blackfoot Elks Lodge
Resources
1937 - 2020
Walter A Gay Obituary
Walter A Gay died Tuesday the 14th of January at his home in Riverton surrounded by his family.

He was born January 5, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the first of three children born to Walter S Gay and Blanch V Gay. At the time he was born his father was the water master for the Blackfoot reservoir water district. Walter was the last person that spent the entire winter at the Blackfoot reservoir with his parents in 1938. Walter married Irma Harpel December 7, 1967 in Monte Vista, Colorado.

He attended schools in Fort Hall, Snake River, and Blackfoot. He graduated Blackfoot High School lettering in track and boxing. During his school years he worked many construction, farm, and ranch jobs with his dad. He went on to graduate from Adams State University May 27, 1962.

During college he worked at the flake plant in Monte Vista Colorado until it closed. The flake plant was sold to the Abend family who he helped re-open the plant. After graduation he worked for Power Engineering doing boiler maintenance throughout Idaho. He then worked for Nonpareil for over 40 years before retiring. He owned a cattle ranch and farming operation.

He is survived by his wife and children, Gina Torrans (Denis), Albert (Brenda) Gay, Tricia (Paul) Phelps, and Megan (Jason) Leiseth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter S and Blanch V Gay; brother, Gary Gay and sister, Irene Blackburn.

He had a great love for his family, friends, many animals, museums, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

Funeral services will be held at Hawker Funeral Home Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11a.m. Family will meet with friends and family on at 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. We will gather with friends and family at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge following the services. A Celebration of Life will be held during the summer. Condolences may be shared at:www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 17, 2020
