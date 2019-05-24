Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Wendy Hoge Resources More Obituaries for Wendy Hoge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wendy Leanne Hoge

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Wendy Leanne Hoge, 68, of Pingree, Idaho passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by those she held most dear, her family.

Wendy was born December 22, 1950, to Robert Lamar (Bob) and Leith Fackrell on March Air Force Base in Riverside, California. Wendy was the second of Bob and Leith's four children. The family relocated back home to Pocatello, Idaho when Wendy was two years old. This is where she grew up and attended school. She attended Lewis & Clark Elementary School, Alameda Junior High, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1969.

On June 12, 1971, Wendy married Bradley Raymond Hoge. They were then sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity on October 18, 1985. Brad and Wendy built a home and life together in Pingree, Idaho. There they raised six children and enjoyed time on their farm. Together they enjoyed working in the yard or completing projects, being active in 4H, and supporting their children in whatever they were doing. Wendy was a fixture at her children's sporting events and was known in the Snake River area as a devoted team mom.

Wendy worked as a cleaning specialist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for thirty two years. She took pride in a job well done and enjoyed making sure that the buildings were pristine and well taken care of. Wendy also worked in this capacity for Hawker Funeral Home for over a decade. She enjoyed listening to her books on tape as she worked to ensure all areas were clean and comfortable for those who came to pay tribute to their loved ones. She retired from both in 2017. Her career brought her many cherished relationships and associations.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Wendy valued service and had a firm testimony of God and her Savior. Over the years she served in several capacities including Primary President, as a Young Women's advisor and teacher, and most recently as a Sunday School teacher for the youth. Wendy's love and respect of those in her Ward family was evident, and she often expressed her gratitude for those who ministered to her. Her strong faith and devotion to the gospel leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Wendy had a variety of interests and talents. She was an exceptional artist who painted murals, created crafts and seasonal décor, and was gifted at making porcelain dolls. She was a wonderful seamstress and shared these skills with others. Wendy left her children, grandchildren, and loved ones many art pieces, dolls, quilts, and embroidered sets that they consider to be priceless. Holidays and special occasions were special times for the Hoge family due to Wendy's efforts to create traditions centered on spending time as a family. One example was Wendy's North Pole Village display during the Christmas season. It was a joy for her to welcome friends, family, local youth groups, and perfect strangers into her home to enjoy the village. Her established traditions will be something her family will continue to honor for years to come. However, Wendy's number one source of enjoyment was to be involved with her family. Whether watching the boys at rodeos, swim meets, or sporting events or just shopping with the girls, it must be stated that being a mom and grandma was the absolute highlight of her life.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her youngest son, Haizer, and her grandson, Red. She is survived by five of her children and their spouses, Michael & Arynne Hoge of Riverside, ID; James & Jocelyn Hoge of Pingree, ID; Karen & Travis Jockumsen of Payson, UT; Bridgette & Wayne Jensen of Thomas, ID; Haley & Jon Clayson of Riverside, ID, one daughter-in-law, Kaitlyn Hoge, of Blackfoot, ID, and fourteen cherished grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Sheryl (Dave) Lund of Las Vegas, NV and Taunya (Donny) Horn of Pocatello, ID, and one brother, Robert (Cherlynn) Fackrell of Pocatello, ID, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Wendy's children will meet friends and family on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Pingree, Idaho, with family meeting friends one hour prior. Interment will be in the Thomas Cemetery in Thomas, Idaho.

Published in The Morning News on May 22, 2019