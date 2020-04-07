|
|
Dean Wood, 85, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in the home he built, on the farm that he worked and raised his children on, with loving family around him after a valiant battle with cancer.
Dean was born on September 28, 1934 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Lavar and Jane Christiansen Wood.
He grew up on a farm helping his father with the cattle and farming potatoes and his mother with her amazing cooking. Dean entered the Armed Services after graduating from high school and also served a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States.
He married Nelda Jenkins and they had two sons. Nelda passed away and Dean later married Janine Duncan and added two more sons to the family. Together Dean and Janine added their long awaited girl to the family. Dean raised his kids on the farm teaching them the value of hard work and how to fix nearly everything. Dean was the rock in the family and will be dearly missed by his family and loved ones who always knew where to find him, and that he would always know the answer to any question of how to fix something. Dean & Janine later served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ in Anaheim, Ca. Dean was found with a smile on his face when he was on the tractor, fishing, camping or sitting ""his chair"" watching the world go by. The only thing that Dean loved more was doing all of his favorite things with his family most especially with his grandkids. Dean always had a retort for everything and was known for putting a smile on other's faces. Dean always said, ""too bad we weren't born rich instead of so damn good looking"".
Dean served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was always willing to serve.
Dean is survived by his wife, Janine, sons, Randy (Deb) Wood, Chris (Tammy) Jensen, Bill (Teresa) Wood, Doug (Robin) Jensen, Danielle (Trent) Metcalf, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Pat Arave and Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice for all their kind and loving care. The family will be holding a private family service due to the conditions of the Covid-19.
The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 1, 2020