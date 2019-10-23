|
|
William Delano Dixson, 78, left this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Bill was born in Mackay, Idaho on December 7, 1940. He was the third child of Warren R. Dixson and Alice E. Dewitt.
He was given the middle name of Delano being named after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He was always called Billy by his brother Doug who loved him dearly.
Bill's early years were spent in Mackay where Bill, sister Aloha and brother Doug were being cared for by their grandmother, "Little Grama", Josephine DeWitt.
In 1944 their grandmother had decided to move to Blackfoot where she had purchased a house at 161 North Oak Street. There were many happy years growing up in the neighborhood especially playing with Doug and the neighbor boy Boyd Clark. Bill, being younger than Doug and Boyd, would always follow behind when outside playing. Bill often commented that when they did not want him to follow them around, they would spell out "LETS DITCH HIM" thinking he did not know what was being said. It was a happy and fun filled time and a great amount of memories were created that were remembered and enjoyed throughout Bills life.
Bill was a very good mechanic and always loved working on old cars and Cushman motor scooters. He had previously owned a 1930 Oakland and a 1928 Model A Phaeton in his younger years. He also had owned several vintage Cushman motor scooters and loved working on them and riding them.
Bill had a great memory and remarkable capacity to recall various events that occurred throughout his life.
Bill attended Blackfoot schools through the 10th grade. Bill enlisted in the U. S Navy in 1957 and completed his high school graduation requirements while serving in the Navy.
In 1960 Bill was employed by American Linen Supply. He became one of the top salesmen of the linen supply services during the employment time that he worked for the linen company. It was during his employment with American Linen Supply that Bill met a girl named Bonnie Hardcastle.
The sales manager at American Linen at that time was Bob Colson. Bob made a bet with Bill he could not get a date with Bonnie. That prompted Bill to ask Bonnie for a date and the rest is history. Bill and Bonnie were married on August 4th, 1964 and just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Bill was "One of A Kind". Bill was the most friendly, loving and generous person that would do virtually anything for anyone. His absence will be great and his passing is a tremendous loss leaving a void that cannot be refilled. Bill will forever be remembered with extreme love and affection. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dixson, brother, John Douglas (Dixie) Dixson, brother, Danny A. (Debbie) Bond and daughter Valerie (Guy) Yardy, three grandsons, three great grand children and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Cory Dixson, father, Warren R. Dixson, mother, Alice E. Barta, sister, Aloha E. Holloway, brothers Lynn DeWitt Bond, Wesley Byrd Bond, father and mother-in-law, Cleo and Fern Hardcastle, and brother in-law Joe Hardcastle.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Moreland Idaho LDS 4th Ward Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 with burial following at the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences to the family and memories of Bill may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 22, 2019