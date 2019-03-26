William "Bill" Von Der Lieth, 91, of Blackfoot, cast off the lines of life at 18:00 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 and sailed off on eternal patrol.



Bill was born April 5, 1927 in Ridgefield, New Jersey to Henry Tungus Von Der Lieth and Lillian Bruns Von Der Lieth. He attended and graduated from Jeffersonville High School in New York.



He served his country in the United States Navy on both diesel and nuclear submarines for 20 years. He worked in electronics and gyrocompass . He was a nuclear power instructor, a qualified reactor operator and Engineer of Watch Senior Instructor.



On August 26, 1951 Bill married Margaret Ann Sohl in New York City. She preceded him in death in 2006.



Bill worked for Basic American for 20 years in Research and Machinery Development.



Bill was a member of the Jason Lee United Methodist Church, Blackfoot Elk Lodge, American Legion Post 23, United States Submarine Veterans of WWII (Idaho Chapter), and US Submarine Veterans Inc (Hawk Bill Base). He also member of the U.S.S. Bang 385 Bang Submarine Brotherhood. He was honorably discharged as Senior Chief Petty officer.



Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling, bird hunting, stream fishing, wood work, gardening, traveling, family gatherings and solving problems.



Bill is survived by two sons, John H. (Carla) Von Der Lieth of Blackfoot, and William "Billy" H, (Tracy) Von Der Lieth Jr.; daughter in law, Barbara Rounds; 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and his dearest companions Moose and Lola.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; son, Scott Von Der Leith; his parents and one sister, Dorothy Wingett.



There will be a gathering starting at 18:00 hrs Friday, March 29th at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge in conjunction with a brief Elks tribute to Bill at 7pm. Friends are invited to continue to visit afterward and enjoy a bowl of his favorite clam chowder.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 hrs. Saturday March 30 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. followed by a barbecue for all at the Jason Lee United Methodist Church. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home for an hour prior to the memorial service. Interment with military honors will follow at later time in the Grove City Cemetery where he will be interred next to his wife.



Family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Blackfoot Elks Lodge in his memory.



Published in The Morning News on Mar. 26, 2019