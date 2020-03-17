|
Zella Faye Hendricks Weaver, 92, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home in Blackfoot.
Zella was born January 9, 1928 in Marysville, Idaho to John Harlow and Thelma Egbert Hendricks. She was the first daughter, and joined three older brothers. Later they were joined by three younger sisters.
While she was young, the family lived in the Ashton and Parker area, until they moved to Grace to farm there.
While at Grace she graduated high school and met Reao Martell Weaver. They were married in the Logan Temple on February 2, 1948.
In 1949, they moved to Thomas. She worked on the farm, at Tea's Market, American Potato and JC Penney.
In 1969, she and the children moved to Blackfoot. She had an opportunity to work with her brother Robert Hendricks at the Blackfoot East LDS Stake Center for 17 years.
Zella is survived by her children, Paulette Weaver, Vickie Katseanes, Denny M. Weaver and Chad and Tammy Weaver; sisters, Norma Kirby and Thelda Hendricks; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 9-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Due to the recent health concerns, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can view the funeral on a live broadcast from the funeral home. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 18, 2020