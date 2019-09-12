|
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Abelardo "Abe" Hernandez, 79, of Amarillo, TX died on September 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Abe was born on April 21, 1940, in Deerfield, KS to Valentine and Guadalupe Hernandez. He married Rosa De La Garza on September 18, 1960 in Amarillo. He served in the United States Marines Corps for eleven years. Abe earned his bachelors and masters degrees from West Texas State University. He worked for Mesa Petroleum, Pioneer Gas, and Baptist Hospital. He taught at Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, and TSTI. Abe retired from the City of Amarillo, and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Hernandez, of Amarillo, TX; daughters, Yolanda Velasquez and husband Chuck, of Canyon, TX, and Anna Hernandez, of Bedford, TX; sons, Edward Hernandez and wife Laurie, of Canyon, TX, and Jason Hernandez and wife Michelle, of Plano, TX; brothers, Ladislado Hernandez, of Eldorado, KS, Steven Hernandez and wife Helen, of Garden City, KS, Nat Hernandez and wife Irene, of Garden City, KS, Valentine Hernandez and wife Kerri, of Garden City, KS, and Jesus Hernandez and wife Debbie, of Salina, KS; sisters, Susie Hernandez, of Deerfield, KS, Nickolasa Guerro and husband Nick, of Garden City, KS, Maria Searles, of Topeka, KS, and Rosa Monroy and husband Julio of Colorado; thirteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family suggests monetary gifts be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
