Abigail (Hernandez) Ortega, 73, of Texhoma, Oklahoma died March 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday afternoon, March 29, 2:00 PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Guymon. Interment will follow in Texhoma Cemetery. Rosary will be said on Thursday evening, 7:00 PM at Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, Texhoma Chapel. HENSON-NOVAK FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Guymon, Oklahoma
Henson-Novak Funeral Directors
501 Nw 5Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3321
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019