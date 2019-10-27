Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A.C. "Cliff" Lambert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A.C. "Cliff" Lambert, Jr. 98, a long-time resident of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Cliff was born in Stratford, Oklahoma on June 12, 1921 to A. C. "Cliff" Lambert, Sr. and Lyda Alverson Lambert. He was raised in O'Donnell, TX and attended Texas Tech where he graduated in 1942. After graduation, he served in the U.S Navy (at sea) during World War II. Toward the end of his tour of duty in the Navy while on leave in San Francisco, he married college sweetheart Elizabeth Ann Leggott from



Waco in September of 1944. Cliff and Libba, as she was known, were married almost fifty years. (She preceded him in death in July 1994)



After settling back in Amarillo, Cliff worked for many years as an executive in the advertising business



and later as an executive at Connally Implement Supply Co. He and Libba were members of Polk Street United Methodist Church for more than sixty years where they joined the Homebuilders Class and Cliff served multiple terms on the administrative board of the church. Cliff also served in the Naval Reserve



for twenty years and was an avid reader and gardener.



Survivors include a son; Bob Lambert and wife Rae Lynn, of Scottsdale, AZ; two grandsons, Christopher Lambert of Santa Monica, CA and Colin Lambert, and wife Frances of Morristown, NJ, along with two nieces and one nephew.



A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at the Llano Cemetery Chapel in Amarillo. The family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona(









