Ada Louise (Wallace) Bradley, 82, of Amarillo, Texas died February 3, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint John Baptist Church, 2301 Northwest 14th Avenue, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020