Ada Louise (Wallace) Bradley (1937 - 2020)
Obituary
Mrs. Ada Louise Wallace Bradley, 82, of Amarillo, Texas, went from labor to reward on February 3, 2020. She passed away in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint John Baptist Church, 2301 Northwest 14th Avenue, Amarillo, Texas, Reverend Anthony B. Harris, Officiant, and Eulogist. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
