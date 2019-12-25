Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adabeth Walker Troublefield. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Adabeth Walker Troublefield, 81, of Amarillo, TX died December 22, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 2:30 P.M., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Adabeth was born April 13, 1938 to Frances Pearl (Record) Walker and Albert Washington Walker, Jr. She attended Horace Mann and Amarillo High School graduating in 1955. She attended Amarillo College and retired from Amarillo College in 1997. In February of 1956 she met Earl R Troublefield, Jr. and the two were married August 26, 1956.



Adabeth took piano, organ, and accordion lessons and began playing the organ for Pierce Street Baptist Church at age 13 and was church musician at Pierce Street Baptist Church for several years and later at Hillcrest Baptist Church for 61 years. She taught piano for many years with some students becoming teachers themselves, church musicians, and one a concert pianist.



She is survived by her husband, Earl Troublefield; daughters, Mari Daniel and husband Charles, and Beth Thurmon and husband David; sons, David Troublefield and wife Terri, Daniel Troublefield and wife Michelle, and Rick Troublefield; and brother, James Albert Walker and wife Sabrina. There are 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly and made sure they had Christmas and birthday gifts. She was a sweetheart and a great prayer warrior who was loved by many people.



In lieu of flowers Adabeth would love a contribution to Hillcrest Baptist Church to further God's ministry there. Thank you so much for loving her and her extended family.



