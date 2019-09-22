Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam John Berg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adam John Berg, a 30 year resident of Amarillo, TX, passed away at his home in Rociada, NM, Saturday September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was interred on the land that he loved on Sunday, September 8, 2019.



Adam was born in Chicago, IL on November 9, 1943, to Ellis and Pricilla Berg. He is survived by his wife, Sonya Sue Payne Berg, his two sons, Brent Berg of Amarillo, TX, and Rance Berg, and wife Dena, of Haslet, TX, five grandchildren, one sister and two brothers, nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.



Adam grew up in Des Plaines, IL loving the natural world and spending much of his time exploring the outdoors. While in high school he began swimming competitively. After graduating he accepted a scholarship to swim for Eastern New Mexico University. He received a BS in biology from ENMU and a MS in entomology from New Mexico State University. He worked as a research scientist for Ralston Purina Company for ten years in Gray Summit, MO. He and his family then moved to Amarillo, TX, where he was a business owner for 30 years. In 2006 he and his wife retired in northern New Mexico.



He was happiest when he was hunting, fishing, hiking, counting butterflies, birds or horned lizards, or simply sitting quietly observing nature and the flora and fauna that occupy that space. His faithful dog (s) usually accompanied him. He had a natural knack of sharing this curiosity and awe of nature with children.



He also loved cooking, bridge, reading, spending time with his outdoor buddies, and participating in lively discussions with friends.



There will be a Celebration of his life October 12, at the Pendaries Community Center from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center at

