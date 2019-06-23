Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelia Lynn (Jolly) Milligan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adelia Lynn Milligan, 79, formerly of Amarillo passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born October 5, 1939 and was the only child of Andy and Bobbie Jolly. Mrs. Milligan graduated from Lockney High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in teaching from West Texas State University. She taught school for a brief time before marrying Bobby Dwain Milligan, then she put all of her attention to raising her family .She loved to play games and loved to go to Vegas. The Lord called her home on June 13, 2019 and she was surrounded by her dogs.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Bobbie Jolly and her husband, Bobby Dwain Milligan. Surviving her are her two sons, James Andrew (Andy) Milligan and Aaron Dee Milligan, both of Austin/Round Rock.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel with Rev. Doug Yates of Plainview Family Church of the Nazarene officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.



Online condolences may be made at

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 23 to June 24, 2019

