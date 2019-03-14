Adeline Margaret Ziegler, 92, of Amarillo died March 12, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline Margaret Ziegler.
Visitation will be held today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 4:30 p.m., in Castro Memorial Park Cemetery in Dimmitt. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Adeline was born August 28, 1926 in Groom, TX to John and Helen Weller. She married Guy Richard Ziegler and together they spent 58 wonderful years. Adeline worked as a seamstress for 35 years.
She is survived by her husband, Guy Ziegler of Amarillo; daughter, Rachel Perschbacher and husband Terry of Amarillo; 2 sons, Jesse Ziegler of Channing and Walter Ziegler of Adrian; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019