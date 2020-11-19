Alan "Al" James Wadsworth, age 71, of Amarillo passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born November 26, 1948 to the late Albert James and Jacqueline Alyce (Stroth) Wadsworth in Gowanda, New York. Al proudly served in the Untied States Marine Corps from May 1967 until he was wounded in Vietnam and discharged in April 1969. He was a Master Mechanic at Ownes Corning Fiberglass, where he worked for 39 years, transitioning from manpower to robots. He enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles, vintage cars, hot rods, and auto racing. On December 7, 1997 he married LaRue Sauls Blanford at Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo. They later attended Hillside Christian Church. He will be deeply missed. Al is survived by his loving spose of almost 23 years, LaRue; two children, AJ (Lisa) and Allison; two grandchildren, Lauren and Alex; and many other loving family and friends. Per his wishes no services will be held. Contribution in Al's honor may be made to the American Lung Association
at https://www.lung.org/get-involved/way-to-give
. Online condolences can be given at www.griggsschoolergordon.com