1/1
Alan James "Al" Wadsworth
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan "Al" James Wadsworth, age 71, of Amarillo passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born November 26, 1948 to the late Albert James and Jacqueline Alyce (Stroth) Wadsworth in Gowanda, New York. Al proudly served in the Untied States Marine Corps from May 1967 until he was wounded in Vietnam and discharged in April 1969. He was a Master Mechanic at Ownes Corning Fiberglass, where he worked for 39 years, transitioning from manpower to robots. He enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles, vintage cars, hot rods, and auto racing. On December 7, 1997 he married LaRue Sauls Blanford at Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo. They later attended Hillside Christian Church. He will be deeply missed. Al is survived by his loving spose of almost 23 years, LaRue; two children, AJ (Lisa) and Allison; two grandchildren, Lauren and Alex; and many other loving family and friends. Per his wishes no services will be held. Contribution in Al's honor may be made to the American Lung Association at https://www.lung.org/get-involved/way-to-give. Online condolences can be given at www.griggsschoolergordon.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors
5400 Bell Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
8063580441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved