Alang Xayarath
1988 - 2020
Alang Xayarath, 32, of Amarillo died November 6, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday November 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel, 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Thursday November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at TIME at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel, 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
