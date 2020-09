Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert Joseph Garcia, 55, of Amarillo died September 18, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 am Friday at Tucumcari Memorial Park. Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel , 2800 S. Osage St.



