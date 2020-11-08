On October 15, 2020, Albert Leon Mills passed into his heavenly home. Leon was born October 30, 1933 in Grier, New Mexico to parents RC and Mary Mills. He grew up and graduated from high school in House, New Mexico.



He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning he met the love of his life, Billie Lorene Darnell. They married June 21, 1957. They raised 4 children and had 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Leon loved his family and enjoyed the family get-togethers. He was happiest when they were all together.



Leon took to the railroad early on. As a career, engineering the trains brought him a lot of pleasure. He was an Engineer for the Santa Fe Railroad in Belen and Clovis, New Mexico. He moved his family to Dalhart, Texas in May 1965 and worked for the Rock Island Railroad. He finished his career with the Burlington Northern Railroad in Amarillo, Texas.



Leon is survived by his children Ronnie Montano, Haysville, Kansas; Lynda (Scott) Balch, Dallas, Texas; Rex (Juli) Mills, Wichita, Kansas; and Sheri Giles, Wichita, Kansas. One Sister, Lavon Payne of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In addition to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, there are numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside memorial service and celebration of his life was held November 7th at Greenwood Cemetery in Wichita, Kansas. The service was conducted by Pastor Warren Olsen of Oatville Community Church.



In lien of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Leon's name be directed to: Oatville Community Church, 3814 S. Hoover Rd. Wichita, KS 67215.



