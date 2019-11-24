Albert "Buddy" Harp 89, of Amarillo died Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Amarillo.Memorial services will be at 2 PM Saturday November 30, 2019 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with Jerry Davey officiating. Cremation and arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.Albert was born on December 2, 1929 in Calipatria CA. to Taylor and Gladys Harp. He moved to Amarillo in 1937 at 8 years old. In 1946 Albert enlisted in the army, serving During WWII. He was dedicated to serving his county. Albert married the love of his life Theresa March 3, 1949. They were married for almost 70 years. He was a strong character. Albert had a tough childhood and was determined to provide better for his family. He was a past member of the American Legion Post NM 19 and member of the Panhandle Country Club.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Theresa, a brother, Robert Harp, and a sister, Joyce Harp.Albert is survived by two sons; Dr. Joel Harp and his wife Ruth and Victor and his wife Susan Harp; a sister, Norma Harp-Rosser; three brothers, Herman and his wife Sonnie, Doyle and his wife Pat, and Richard Harp, three grandsons, Wes, Eric, Corey and his wife Caterina, And two great-granddaughters, Cherish and Cassidy Harp.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019