Albert "Buddy" Harp 89, of Amarillo died Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Amarillo.Memorial services will be at 2 PM Saturday November 30, 2019 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with Jerry Davey officiating. Cremation and arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.Albert was born on December 2, 1929 in Calipatria CA. to Taylor and Gladys Harp. He moved to Amarillo in 1937 at 8 years old. In 1946 Albert enlisted in the army, serving During WWII . He was dedicated to serving his county. Albert married the love of his life Theresa March 3, 1949. They were married for almost 70 years. He was a strong character. Albert had a tough childhood and was determined to provide better for his family. He was a past member of the American Legion Post NM 19 and member of the Panhandle Country Club.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Theresa, a brother, Robert Harp, and a sister, Joyce Harp.Albert is survived by two sons; Dr. Joel Harp and his wife Ruth and Victor and his wife Susan Harp; a sister, Norma Harp-Rosser; three brothers, Herman and his wife Sonnie, Doyle and his wife Pat, and Richard Harp, three grandsons, Wes, Eric, Corey and his wife Caterina, And two great-granddaughters, Cherish and Cassidy Harp.