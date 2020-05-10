Albert Navarrete of Amarillo, Texas passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020.
Albert was born on June 30, 1940 in Ralls, Tx to Felipe Navarrete and Maria Martinez.
He is survived by his loving wife Connie Navarrete and their 5 children, Johnny Navarrete (Minnie), Albert Navarrete Jr (Eva), Abel Navarrete, Virginia Hodge (Stephon), and Andres Navarrete. His siblings include his 2 brothers, Richard Navarrete (Bertha), Felipe Navarrete (Bessie), and his 3 sisters Virginia Alonzo, Gloria Navarrete, and Elida Navarrete, 16 grandkids and 13 great grandkids . He will be missed tremendously by us all. Rest in peace pops.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 10 to May 11, 2020