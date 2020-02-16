Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Pike Smith. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 2:00 PM Calvary Christian Fellowship Shamrock , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Pike



Services will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Calvary Christian Fellowship in Shamrock, TX with Brother Joe Jernigan and Dr. G.A. Roach officiating, under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Amarillo.



Pike was born March 12, 1930 to Tom and Jessye (Pike) Smith at 107 S. Iowa Street in Shamrock, TX. He was the sixth child of nine, and as the first son, was given his mother's maiden name, which he carried with great love and family pride.



He served in the 5th Army in Wiesbaden Germany, where he learned to lay smokescreens as part of the 4th Chemical Smoke Generator Co. He had many interesting stories and photos of the destruction from WW II. He separated at Fort Hood, TX in 1953 and came home to Shamrock where he married and raised two children, Dwight and Leslie. Pike worked at Puckett's Grocery and later for Ashland Chemical at the carbon black plant, first in the maintenance department and later in the laboratory. When the plant closed, Pike moved to Amarillo where he worked for Braum's, then Wal-Mart. Many a Shamrock friend ran into him as he stocked the paper good aisle.



He was a loving father and grandfather, and was a baptized believer who appreciated his family, his friends, and the natural beauty of this world. On 2/13, the Lord said, "C'mon Pike. I'll carry you now."



He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, siblings Adelon, Madelon, Marita, LeeDawn, Billie, Don Thomas, and Joe Paul. He is survived by daughter Leslie Weaver and husband Jack, son Dwight Smith, grandson Alex Weaver and wife Meagan of Dallas, sister Nan Mauldin of Albuquerque, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends among the residents and staff at Ussery-Roan Veterans Home. Thank you all so much for the kindness and care you've shown Pike.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home or the .





Albert Pike Smith accepted his heavenly reward on February 13, 2020.Services will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Calvary Christian Fellowship in Shamrock, TX with Brother Joe Jernigan and Dr. G.A. Roach officiating, under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Amarillo.Pike was born March 12, 1930 to Tom and Jessye (Pike) Smith at 107 S. Iowa Street in Shamrock, TX. He was the sixth child of nine, and as the first son, was given his mother's maiden name, which he carried with great love and family pride.He served in the 5th Army in Wiesbaden Germany, where he learned to lay smokescreens as part of the 4th Chemical Smoke Generator Co. He had many interesting stories and photos of the destruction from WW II. He separated at Fort Hood, TX in 1953 and came home to Shamrock where he married and raised two children, Dwight and Leslie. Pike worked at Puckett's Grocery and later for Ashland Chemical at the carbon black plant, first in the maintenance department and later in the laboratory. When the plant closed, Pike moved to Amarillo where he worked for Braum's, then Wal-Mart. Many a Shamrock friend ran into him as he stocked the paper good aisle.He was a loving father and grandfather, and was a baptized believer who appreciated his family, his friends, and the natural beauty of this world. On 2/13, the Lord said, "C'mon Pike. I'll carry you now."He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, siblings Adelon, Madelon, Marita, LeeDawn, Billie, Don Thomas, and Joe Paul. He is survived by daughter Leslie Weaver and husband Jack, son Dwight Smith, grandson Alex Weaver and wife Meagan of Dallas, sister Nan Mauldin of Albuquerque, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends among the residents and staff at Ussery-Roan Veterans Home. Thank you all so much for the kindness and care you've shown Pike.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home or the . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.